Brexit could allow Argentinian beef producers regain a foothold in the British market
THE BEEF producing giants of South America are in the frame once again, with a possible Mercosur deal back on the agenda in Brussels and concern mounting over low-cost meat flooding from the Pampas and Pantanal onto the British market. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/beef/brexit-could-allow-argentinian-beef-producers-regain-a-foothold-in-the-british-market-35851304.html THE BEEF producing giants of South America are in the frame once again, with a possible Mercosur deal back on the agenda in Brussels and concern mounting over low-cost meat flooding from the Pampas and Pantanal onto the British market.
