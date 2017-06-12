Brazilian sale of tear gas angers Ven...

Brazilian sale of tear gas angers Venezuela opposition

A Brazilian company has acknowledged it's supplying Venezuela's security forces with large amounts of tear gas to control anti-government protests - prompting outrage from the Venezuelan opposition. Rio de Janeiro-based Condor Non-Lethal Technologies confirmed Friday that it's fulfilling two contracts in Venezuela after opposition leaders presented what they said was a document showing the armed forces had purchased 78,000 tear gas canisters in April.

