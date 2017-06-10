Brazilian Police Find 60 Assault Rifl...

Brazilian Police Find 60 Assault Rifles Onboard Miami-Rio Flight

Police confiscated 60 automatic rifles found in a cargo shipment Thursday at Rio de Janeiro's international airport, Brazilian authorities said. The weapons were discovered in a container along with pool heaters in the cargo section of Galeao International Airport.

