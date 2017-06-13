Brazilian governor sentenced to 14 years in prison

In this April 18, 2012 file photo, Rio de Janeiro Gov. Sergio Cabral, right, attends the inauguration of a new Peacemaker Police Unit in Fazendinha slum inside the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cabral has been sentenced on Tuesday, June 13 2017, to 14 years and two months in prison for corruption and money laundering.

