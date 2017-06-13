Brazilian governor sentenced to 14 years in prison
In this April 18, 2012 file photo, Rio de Janeiro Gov. Sergio Cabral, right, attends the inauguration of a new Peacemaker Police Unit in Fazendinha slum inside the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cabral has been sentenced on Tuesday, June 13 2017, to 14 years and two months in prison for corruption and money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC