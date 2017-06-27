Brazil markets steady after scathing indictment of president

A day after Brazil's top prosecutor formally accused President Michel Temer of corruption in a scathing indictment, markets largely shrugged off the news Tuesday in a sign that the leader's departure may not be imminent. In sharp contrast to the nosedive that the Brazilian real currency and stocks took when accusations of corruption against Temer surfaced in May, the benchmark Bovespa was trading even on Tuesday, while the real fell 0.8 Late Monday, Attorney General Rodrigo Janot filed a 64-page indictment with the Supreme Federal Tribunal that accuses Temer of corruption for allegedly accepting bribes from an executive at a major meatpacker in exchange for help influencing the decisions of state bodies.

