Brazil court clears Invepar stake sale to Mubadala -sources

A Brazilian court ruling clearing the sale of a minority stake that creditors of OAS SA have in a local infrastructure company have boosted chances of striking a deal with bidder Mubadala Development Co PJSC , two people with knowledge of the situation said on Saturday. The Superior Justice Tribunal, Brazil's top appeals court, rejected on Friday claims by some OAS creditors that the sale of a 24.4 percent stake in Invepar SA be stopped.

