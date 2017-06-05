Brazil court clears Invepar stake sal...

Brazil court clears Invepar stake sale to Mubadala -sources

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Reuters

A Brazilian court ruling clearing the sale of a minority stake that creditors of OAS SA have in a local infrastructure company have boosted chances of striking a deal with bidder Mubadala Development Co PJSC , two people with knowledge of the situation said on Saturday. The Superior Justice Tribunal, Brazil's top appeals court, rejected on Friday claims by some OAS creditors that the sale of a 24.4 percent stake in Invepar SA be stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC