Azerbaijan, Colombia FMs mull bilateral ties
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Colombia Maria Angela Holguin June 16 in Baku, said a message from Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Colombia had a meeting and reviewed the current status of the bilateral relations and expressed their satisfaction with the positive developments in their political dialogue.
