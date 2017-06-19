Argentine ex-president Kirchner launches political comeback
Leftist firebrand has been accused in the death of Jewish prosecutor Alberto Nissman, who alleged she tried to cover up Iran's role in the AMIA bombing Argentinian former President Cristina Kirchner delivers a speech during a rally in Buenos Aires on June 20, 2017 Cristina Kirchner, the leftist ex-president who dominated Argentine politics for years alongside her late husband, and was accused by critics in the death of a Jewish prosecutor who alleged she colluded with Iran, is seeking public office again. The 64-year-old will make a bid for a Senate seat in October's midterm elections - despite facing corruption charges - two top party officials in her party announced Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC