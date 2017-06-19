Argentine ex-president Kirchner launches political comeback

Leftist firebrand has been accused in the death of Jewish prosecutor Alberto Nissman, who alleged she tried to cover up Iran's role in the AMIA bombing Argentinian former President Cristina Kirchner delivers a speech during a rally in Buenos Aires on June 20, 2017 Cristina Kirchner, the leftist ex-president who dominated Argentine politics for years alongside her late husband, and was accused by critics in the death of a Jewish prosecutor who alleged she colluded with Iran, is seeking public office again. The 64-year-old will make a bid for a Senate seat in October's midterm elections - despite facing corruption charges - two top party officials in her party announced Saturday.

