Amid tear gas, Venezuela violinist symbolizes hope for peace

CARACAS, Venezuela - Playing amid clouds of tear gas and flurries of rubber bullets, a young violinist bedecked in the bright colors of Venezuela's flag serenades anti-government protesters and police alike with a somber rendition of the national anthem, a song that translates as "Glory to the Brave People." It's been a familiar scene during more than two months of almost daily demonstrations in Venezuela's capital, where Wuilly Arteaga has become a symbol of peaceful protest largely overshadowed by frequent clashes between rock-throwing youths and heavily armed security forces.

Chicago, IL

