AC Milan target Thiago Maia 'ready' f...

AC Milan target Thiago Maia 'ready' for Santos exit

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Rio de Janeiro, June 4 - Brazil under-23 midfielder Thiago Maia of Brazilian Serie A outfit Santos has declared he is ready to join a European football club amid reports linking him to AC Milan and Lille. Maia has a 14 million euro release clause which could be paid by the 20-year-old's suitors during the upcoming European summer transfer window, according the Diario de S. Paulo newspaper on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC