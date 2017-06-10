AC Milan target Thiago Maia 'ready' for Santos exit

Rio de Janeiro, June 4 - Brazil under-23 midfielder Thiago Maia of Brazilian Serie A outfit Santos has declared he is ready to join a European football club amid reports linking him to AC Milan and Lille. Maia has a 14 million euro release clause which could be paid by the 20-year-old's suitors during the upcoming European summer transfer window, according the Diario de S. Paulo newspaper on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.