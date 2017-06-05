6.2-magnitude quake injures 2 in Peru...

6.2-magnitude quake injures 2 in Peru: authorities

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Peru today, injuring at least two people and damaging at least one home, authorities said. The quake struck east of the city of Mancora at a depth of 18 kilometers, the Peruvian Geophysical Institute said.

Chicago, IL

