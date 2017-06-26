3 dead, 30 missing in Colombia boat capsize

Bogota, June 26 At least three persons died and 30 went missing after a tourist boat carrying 150 passengers capsized in Colombia, the media reported. "Three dead and 30 missing after boat sinks," the head of the Colombian police said about the accident which happened in the Penol-Guatape Reservoir in Colombia's northwest department of Antioquia, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.