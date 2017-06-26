3 dead, 30 missing in Colombia boat capsize
Bogota, June 26 At least three persons died and 30 went missing after a tourist boat carrying 150 passengers capsized in Colombia, the media reported. "Three dead and 30 missing after boat sinks," the head of the Colombian police said about the accident which happened in the Penol-Guatape Reservoir in Colombia's northwest department of Antioquia, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr '17
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC