3 dead, 30 missing in Colombia boat c...

3 dead, 30 missing in Colombia boat capsize

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Bogota, June 26 At least three persons died and 30 went missing after a tourist boat carrying 150 passengers capsized in Colombia, the media reported. "Three dead and 30 missing after boat sinks," the head of the Colombian police said about the accident which happened in the Penol-Guatape Reservoir in Colombia's northwest department of Antioquia, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,294 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC