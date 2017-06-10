'100 in 1 Day' helping Londoners impr...

'100 in 1 Day' helping Londoners improve their city

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

Londoners who want to do their part to improve their city can do so at the "100 in 1 Day" event. It is a global initiative with a lofty ambition: to encourage members of the community out of complacency, and to take part in doing 100 little things, dubbed "interventions," to improve their city in one day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr '17 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC