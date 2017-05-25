Young rebel deals with "normalization...

Young rebel deals with "normalization" after being raised by the FARC

Read more: The Miami Herald

A member of Colombia's FARC guerrillas since she was 11 years old, Yuliana Reyes, now 23, has been living in a guerrilla "normalization" zone near the town of Icononzo since December. Jairo Fernando Pantoja, 27, returned to his home on Friday, April 8, 2017 to find the neighborhood in ruin.

Chicago, IL

