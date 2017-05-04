Yellow fever prompt monkey murder in Brazil, experts say
With fears of the deadly viral hemorrhagic disease spreading to urban areas, another worry is plaguing scientists and primatologists: the murder of monkeys. Residents began shooting and beating monkeys to death after the deaths of 11 yellow fever patients in the small town of Ladainha, reported the news site Globo.com.
