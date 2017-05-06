Women march against Maduro

Women march against Maduro

Read more: Trinidad Guardian

As more and more Venezuelans flee their country seeking safety and prosperity in countries across the world, the truth is they just want freedom and to go home to a safer country. These were the words of Venezuelan immigrant Heidi Diquez who participated in an awareness walk yesterday, along with 150 people.

Chicago, IL

