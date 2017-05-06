Women march against Maduro
As more and more Venezuelans flee their country seeking safety and prosperity in countries across the world, the truth is they just want freedom and to go home to a safer country. These were the words of Venezuelan immigrant Heidi Diquez who participated in an awareness walk yesterday, along with 150 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC