Woman stopped en route to London with A 1,000,000 of cocaine in her suitcase

An Australian woman faces up to 20 years in jail after 18 packs of cocaine were discovered inside her suitcase. Bride-to-be Cassandra Sainsbury, 22, was caught with the drugs trying to board a flight from Colombia to London last month.

