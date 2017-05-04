Venezuela's Jailed Lopez Is Well, Urges More Protests - Wife

Lilian Tintori, center right, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and Lopez's mother Antonieta Mendoza, center left, shout "Freedom for Leopoldo" during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 18, 2017. Jailed opposition Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez is well and is urging street demonstrators to keep up massive anti-government protests, his wife said on Sunday after her first visit with the former presidential hopeful in over a month, putting to rest rumors of his ill health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.