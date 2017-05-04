Venezuela's Jailed Lopez Is Well, Urg...

Venezuela's Jailed Lopez Is Well, Urges More Protests - Wife

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Lilian Tintori, center right, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and Lopez's mother Antonieta Mendoza, center left, shout "Freedom for Leopoldo" during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 18, 2017. Jailed opposition Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez is well and is urging street demonstrators to keep up massive anti-government protests, his wife said on Sunday after her first visit with the former presidential hopeful in over a month, putting to rest rumors of his ill health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC