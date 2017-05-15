Venezuelan president compares treatme...

Venezuelan president compares treatment of officials abroad to Nazi persecution

Read more: Reuters

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a Council of Ministers meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has likened the harassment of government officials and their families outside of Venezuela to the treatment of Jews under the Nazis.

Chicago, IL

