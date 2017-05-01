Venezuelan leader's foes, supporters hold rival May Day marches

Demonstrators hold Venezuelan flags and a sign reads: ' All the food for all the people! No more dictatorship ' while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2017. Demonstrators hold a placard reads: 'No more Socialism' while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 1, 2017.

