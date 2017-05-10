Venezuelan grandparents take to the s...

Venezuelan grandparents take to the streets to protest their government

For more than six consecutive weeks, violent demonstrations have overtaken cities in Venezuela, as the country has descended into an economic crisis that anti-government protesters are pinning on socialist President Nicolas Maduro. As The Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor reported, the potent images coming out of the South American country have become familiar: "smoldering barricades arrayed against riot police, security forces launching fusillades of tear gas, bloodied demonstrators being rushed out by volunteer medics."

Chicago, IL

