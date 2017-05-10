Venezuela protester shot in head in anti-government protests dies

Volunteers members of a primary care response team walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas "In all of Trump's conversations with leaders in Latin America, the topic of Venezuela comes up - and it's raised by him", Borges said, adding that "this top-of-mind concern Trump has about Venezuela is very valuable for us". The demonstrations were the latest in more than a month of anti-government demonstrations, many of which have been countered by pro-Maduro crowds and security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.