The last eight weeks of anti-government protests in Venezuela have killed at least 55 people, authorities confirmed Wednesday, amid chaotic violence that threatens to destabilize the South American nation. In a press conference, Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega DA az provided the most detailed breakdown yet of the toll from massive demonstrations that began April 1. According to a report issued by her office, the vast majority of those who have died during the protests - 38 - were killed by gunshots and projectiles.

