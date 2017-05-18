Venezuela: Maternity hospital attacked as death toll rises

A maternity hospital in Venezuela's Miranda state was attacked on May 17 as the death count in ongoing violent anti-government protests rose to 53. Three newborns and one pregnant woman in labour were evacuated from the Carrizal Maternity Hospital after the facility was besieged for two consecutive days by opposition demonstrators. According to the hospital's director, Doctor Natalia Martinho, smoke was entering the hospital from the barricades of burning rubble erected just 50 metres from the building by protesters, endangering the health of patients.

