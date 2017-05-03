US warns on sanctions over Venezuelaa...

US warns on sanctions over Venezuelaa s move on constitution

The Republic

The Trump administration is warning that it might impose more sanctions on Venezuelan officials over President Nicolas Maduro's push to rewrite the constitution amid an escalating political crisis with near-daily demonstrations calling for his ouster. "What President Maduro is trying to do yet again is trying to change the rules of the game," Michael Fitzpatrick, deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

