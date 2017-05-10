UPDATE 5-JBS shares drop as Brazil police probe loans to meatpacker
May 12 Brazilian police are investigating suspected fraud in loans to JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, by state development bank BNDES, according to federal court documents released on Friday, adding to scandals circling the company. The Brasilia-based court issued orders to bring in brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, JBS chairman and chief executive, respectively, for questioning, according to the documents.
