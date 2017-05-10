UPDATE 5-JBS shares drop as Brazil po...

UPDATE 5-JBS shares drop as Brazil police probe loans to meatpacker

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 12 Brazilian police are investigating suspected fraud in loans to JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, by state development bank BNDES, according to federal court documents released on Friday, adding to scandals circling the company. The Brasilia-based court issued orders to bring in brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, JBS chairman and chief executive, respectively, for questioning, according to the documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC