UPDATE 1-Brazil's Triunfo eyes creditor deal to sell assets, sources say

May 11 TPI Triunfo Participacoes & Investimentos SA and its creditors are discussing a restructuring plan allowing the indebted Brazilian infrastructure company to retain cash from potential asset sales while it downsizes further, three people familiar with the situation said. Triunfo's sale of a 50 percent stake in a port to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA is ready, one source said.

