Up to 200,000 protesters march against Venezuela's Maduro

The near-daily protests against President Maduro's handling of the economic and political crisis in Venezuela have left 47 people dead. CARACAS: More than 200,000 protesters took to the street in Venezuela on Saturday on day 50 of an angry and sometimes deadly showdown with unpopular President Nicolas Maduro.

Chicago, IL

