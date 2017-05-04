UN Security Council heads to Colombia...

UN Security Council heads to Colombia to back peace accord

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The U.N. Security Council headed to Colombia on Wednesday to demonstrate its commitment to the peace agreement between the government and the country's largest rebel group and to promote efforts at reconciliation. British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, who is co-leading the visit, said council members want to listen to the parties and the people, and are going "with a message of encouragement to carry on implementing the peace agreement despite the challenges, and to keep going until every vestige of this conflict is in the past."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC