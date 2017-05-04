UN Security Council heads to Colombia to back peace accord
The U.N. Security Council headed to Colombia on Wednesday to demonstrate its commitment to the peace agreement between the government and the country's largest rebel group and to promote efforts at reconciliation. British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, who is co-leading the visit, said council members want to listen to the parties and the people, and are going "with a message of encouragement to carry on implementing the peace agreement despite the challenges, and to keep going until every vestige of this conflict is in the past."
