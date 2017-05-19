'There are no settlements'

'There are no settlements'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Israel's new ambassador to Brazil, whose nomination replaced that of a former leader of the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, which was rejected by Latin America's largest country, declared that the Jewish state does not have settlements in Judea and Samaria. Yossi Shelley, a Likud party activist and former businessman, assumed the ambassador position in January, putting an end to a yearlong diplomatic standoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC