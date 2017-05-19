'There are no settlements'
Israel's new ambassador to Brazil, whose nomination replaced that of a former leader of the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, which was rejected by Latin America's largest country, declared that the Jewish state does not have settlements in Judea and Samaria. Yossi Shelley, a Likud party activist and former businessman, assumed the ambassador position in January, putting an end to a yearlong diplomatic standoff.
