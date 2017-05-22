The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez's ch...

The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez's childhood home set aflame

An opposition lawmaker says protesters have set Hugo Chavez's childhood home and several government buildings on fire in western Venezuela. Pedro Luis Castillo says the home of Venezuela's late president was set ablaze in the state of Barinas Monday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

