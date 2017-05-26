The Dirty Family Secret in a Brazilian $20 Billion Buying Spree
When beef tycoons Joesley and Wesley Batista sat down with Brazilian prosecutors last month and told them all they knew about the metastatic corruption scandal known as Carwash, they also let the world in on a dirty family secret. The meteoric rise of the Batistas' JBS SA, the global meat powerhouse that seemed to come out of nowhere a decade ago, wouldn't have been possible without a top politician on the take, hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and a series of sweetheart deals with Brazil's state development bank.
