Special aide to Brazil's Temer arrested in corruption probe
Masks representing corrupt politicians are placed by protesters on the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Brazil's Supreme Court has opened investigations into President Mic... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr '17
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC