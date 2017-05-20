SA, Brazil elevate trade relations

South African International Relations Minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, on Monday hosted a high-level Brazilian delegation, led by newly-appointed External Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira who is in Pretoria to strengthen existing relations. Nkoana-Mashabane and her Brazilian counterpart addressed media in Pretoria after a closed door meeting between the representatives of the two governments.

