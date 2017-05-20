SA, Brazil elevate trade relations

SA, Brazil elevate trade relations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

South African International Relations Minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, on Monday hosted a high-level Brazilian delegation, led by newly-appointed External Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira who is in Pretoria to strengthen existing relations. Nkoana-Mashabane and her Brazilian counterpart addressed media in Pretoria after a closed door meeting between the representatives of the two governments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC