Rubio tests his influence by backing Colombia peace deal before Trump

Read more: The Miami Herald

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio threw his support behind Colombia's peace process Tuesday, giving the Colombian government a major political boost as it seeks to persuade President Donald Trump to continue U.S. backing of the controversial plan. In a speech, the Miami Republican remarked on the United State's role in Colombia's journey from a near failed state 15 years ago to a thriving success story that has is now one of the United States most important regional partners.

