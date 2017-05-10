RPT-Total's plans for Brazil's new oi...

RPT-Total's plans for Brazil's new oil frontier snagged on Amazon reef

Read more: Reuters

Deep beneath the waters of the Atlantic off Brazil's most northern coast, French major Total SA is hunting for what it hopes will be Latin America's next big oil discovery. Metal drill bits, pipes and containers filled with equipment sit in the tropical port of BelA©m, near the mouth of the vast Amazon River, ready to sink the first exploratory wells 120 km offshore.

Chicago, IL

