Rowlands pull out of Falklands after deal fails

The controversial Rowland family has cut ties with the Falkland Islands' largest company after its takeover bid failed amid pressure from an Argentine tycoon. Edmund Rowland, son of Tory donor David, has stepped down as the chairman of FIH Group and his family vehicles have sold their entire stakes in the AIM-listed business, which controls the overseas territory's property and retail operations.

Chicago, IL

