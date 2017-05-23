Rio Olympic planning assailed for 'wh...

Rio Olympic planning assailed for 'white elephant' venues

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A federal prosecutor looking into l... . FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo, a trash can lays by ripped seats at one of the dugouts in Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr '17 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC