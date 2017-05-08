Rio mayor: Israel is very important t...

Rio mayor: Israel is very important to us

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro spoke up for Israel before some 2,000 people during a celebration of Israel's Independence Day which made news on Brazil's main weekly primetime TV show. Marcelo Crivella, whose four-year term started in January, has been a longtime friend of the Jewish community and an enthusiast of the Jewish state, which he reportedly has visited around 40 times.

Chicago, IL

