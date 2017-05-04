Revved-up Venezuela opposition protests Maduro constitutional 'fraud'
Venezuelan opposition supporters gathered on Wednesday to march down Caracas' main thoroughfare to protest leftist President Nicolas Maduro's creation of a powerful assembly, which it views as a ruse to dodge free elections so he can remain in office. Building on over a month of large and sustained protests, opposition leaders have vowed more street action after Maduro's announcement on Monday that he was creating a "constituent assembly" empowered to rewrite the constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC