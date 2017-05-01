Refugees in Brazil find new life as language teachers
When Hadi Bakkour fled Syria's civil war, he lost almost everything except one precious gift that gave him new life on the other side of the world: his language. Bakkour, 22, escaped Aleppo in 2014 for fear he'd be forced to serve in President Bashar Assad's army fighting for control of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|15 hr
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC