Rape, violence and squalid conditions inside jail where Cassie Sainsbury is being held
A Bogota local who is a regular visitor to the jail where accused Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury is now detained says woman-on-woman rape is commonplace behind its walls. Andrea Paolo Daza Quintero has been inside the El Buen Pastor women's prison in the Colombian capital multiple times to visit her mother, who was incarcerated last year for fraudulently selling a house with her husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC