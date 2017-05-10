Rape, violence and squalid conditions...

Rape, violence and squalid conditions inside jail where Cassie Sainsbury is being held

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A Bogota local who is a regular visitor to the jail where accused Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury is now detained says woman-on-woman rape is commonplace behind its walls. Andrea Paolo Daza Quintero has been inside the El Buen Pastor women's prison in the Colombian capital multiple times to visit her mother, who was incarcerated last year for fraudulently selling a house with her husband.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times editor pens weak, vague response... Apr 30 self serving bunch 1
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC