Protesters back on Caracas streets as death toll rises

A student returns a tear gas canister fired by police at student protesters outside the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas Students have battled tear gas-throwing police in demonstrations across Venezuela's capital as a two-month-old protest movement that shows no signs of letting up claimed more lives. Students have battled tear gas-throwing police in demonstrations across Venezuela's capital as a two-month-old protest movement that shows no signs of letting up claimed more lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.