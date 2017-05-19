Paul Nuttall makes blunder down under...

Paul Nuttall makes blunder down under during attack on Labour policies

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall blundered as he attacked Labour's leaked manifesto, telling reporters Jeremy Corbyn would have "surrendered... the Falkland Islands to Australia". A colleague quickly informed the MEP of the error, resulting in a quick correction to Argentina in place of Britain's traditional ally.

