Paul Nuttall makes blunder down under during attack on Labour policies
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall blundered as he attacked Labour's leaked manifesto, telling reporters Jeremy Corbyn would have "surrendered... the Falkland Islands to Australia". A colleague quickly informed the MEP of the error, resulting in a quick correction to Argentina in place of Britain's traditional ally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|Apr 30
|self serving bunch
|1
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC