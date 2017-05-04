Once an Argentinian Alcatraz, port of departure for Antarctic cruises ...

Ushuaia's waterfront stares out on to a small port, its container ships and the Beagle Channel. Inevitably, every visitor to this apparently dismal place takes a windswept selfie in front of the sign proclaiming this the " Fin del Mundo ", and probably most agree that the nickname isn't wrong not just because of geography but because there is an "end of the world" feel to this Argentinian town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.