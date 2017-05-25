No prison for Colombian biologist who...

No prison for Colombian biologist who uploaded scientist's thesis to Scribd

A Colombian biologist was facing up to eight years in prison for sharing a scientist's thesis on the online documents portal Scribd. But the Electronic Frontier Foundation is reporting that Diego GA3mez has been cleared of criminal copyright violations in a country that, unlike the US, has no broad fair-use defense to infringement allegations.

Chicago, IL

