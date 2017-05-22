Movistar and Project Loon complete wide scale trial as part of flood relief efforts
Spanish-owned cellco Movistar Peru partnered with Google's Project Loon to provide internet connectivity emergency relief during recent floods in Peru, the cellco confirmed last week. Flooding in March and April this year caused serious damage to public infrastructure, including telecommunications networks and, as part of efforts to re-establish communication services, Movistar and Project Loon agreed to expand the scope of their ongoing technical trials to provide temporary relief to the affected population.
