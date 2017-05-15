More killed, hundreds injured in Vene...

More killed, hundreds injured in Venezuela protests

Chaos erupted in Venezuela this week during another round of protests against the socialist government, with buildings set afire, tear gas canisters lobbed back and forth, and at least three new deaths reported. Grisly videos captured much of Monday's violence.

