More death, more misery, and more pain in Cuba's Venezuela

Naky Soto brings us up to date on the continuing death, misery, and pain being inflicted on the Venezuelan people by Cuba's puppet dictatorship. Tuesday started with terrible news: 17-year old Yeison Mora Castillo, shot on Monday in the eye during protests in Ciudad Bolivia, Barinas, died.

