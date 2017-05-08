Michelin Reveals 2017 Stars for Rio d...

Michelin Reveals 2017 Stars for Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo

For the third year, Michelin has produced a guide to Brazil that covers the country's two biggest cities, and for the third year, the list includes no three-star restaurants in either SA o Paulo or Rio de Janeiro. Also consistent with last year, the list includes a total of 19 starred restaurants.

Chicago, IL

